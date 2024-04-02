KENOSHA, Wis. — Voters have put their confidence behind David F. Bogdala over Lydia Spottswood as Kenosha’s third Mayor in three decades, following the announcement that incumbent Mayor John Antaramian will retire after his current term.

Out of 84 polls reporting in this race, Bogdala led Spottswood 9,051-to-7,960 — a margin of 6.4%, as of 9:22 p.m. CST on April 2, 2024.

Bogdala is no stranger to the Kenosha community. He has served as an alderman of District 17 since 2008 while also serving as a Senior Program Manager at Abbot Laboratories.

His competition, Spottswood, has been part of various city boards and commissions, as appointed by Antaramian starting in 2016.

Antaramian was first elected to the role in 1992 and held that post until 2008. He was replaced by Keith Bosman but returned to the role in 2016.

The Kenosha County Board of Canvass is scheduled to review these results on Monday, April 8, 2024.