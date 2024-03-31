For the fist time since 2011, the Brewers went to New York and swept the Mets. That wasn’t the only first in the game either as rookie Jackson Chourio hit is first RBI double in the second inning to make it 2-0 and Oliver Dunn got his first career RBI single in the fifth to push the lead to 3-1. William Contreras added an RBI double in the 6th inning to make it 4-1. Bryan Hudson went three scoreless innings to secure the hold after Collin Rea gave up just one run in five innings. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win in Brewers Extra Innings following the game.