MILWAUKEE – Sometimes committee meetings can be boring. But occasionally there can be a firework or two, even a ‘Mother F—er’!

Take Monday’s Historic Preservation Committee meeting for example:

Ald. Bob Bauman got into heated exchanges with a property owner and with a landlord’s lawyer about historic preservation statuses, according to UrbanMilwaukee.

At one point, a property owner called the council member a “mother-####er” and declared the entire board was ‘arrogant.’

Wis. Morning News discussed the hearing during Friday’s show. Click the player above to hear some of the heated arguments!

