Spurred by the death of an 8-year-old boy on a family farm in rural Dane County, ProPublica reporter Melissa Sanchez dedicated a year of her life to reporting on the agriculture industry & the dangers faced by immigrant workers who make a living plying the trade.

During her year-long investigation, Sanchez reported on the death of 8-year-old Jefferson Rodriguez, how language barriers impede police investigations into farming-related accidents, & how Wisconsin State Law makes tracking farm-related incidents more difficult than it needs to be.

You can find a link to all of Sanchez’s reporting here.