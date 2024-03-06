MILWAUKEE – An eclipse of the sun will occur on April 8th, 2024. But for anyone who lives in Wisconsin, they’ll to need to travel south (a few hundred miles) if they want to witness the total solar eclipse.

“We’re going to the zone of totality!” declared WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad on Wis. Morning News. “The best location for us to target is Indianapolis.” The path of totality runs from Texas to Maine.

Erik’s plan (which a skeptical Vince Vitrano is still contemplating) is to leave Milwaukee on the morning of April 8th, and arrive in Indianapolis by 3p ET. They will experience 3-4 minutes of total darkness before heading back home.

Vitrano’s skepticism stems from the hours-long length of the trip, the potential for traffic, and, of course, the weather.

“And don’t forget, it could be totally underwhelming!” Vitrano warned.

“It’s happening!” Bilstad announced. “We’re doing it.”

