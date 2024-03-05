Super Tuesday is underway.

Primary voters are heading to the polls in more than a dozen states. After the ballots are counted, former President Donald Trump could garner enough delegates to essentially lock up the GOP nomination over former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

“It’s safe to say Trump is favored in every state, but there are four states that maybe Haley could have a break through,” said Geoffrey Skelley, senior elections analyst for FiveThirtyEight & ABC News. “The northeastern states could be Haley’s best shot.”

The four states Haley is targeting are Massachusetts, Vermont, Virginia, and Colorado, Skelley told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday.

If/when Trump wins the nomination, will Haley supporters vote for him?

“People who identify as republican, vote overwhelmingly for Trump,” Skelley explained. “The 25% of republicans who are voting for Haley, are likely to come back to vote for Trump.”

“Party identity is a strong force”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: