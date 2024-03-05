MILWAUKEE – Bucks fans are holding their breath as superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo deals with a sore Achilles. The injury kept the former 2-time MVP out of the line-up Monday night in the Bucks game against the Clippers. (The Bucks would come back from 15-points down to win that game).

“It takes a lot to take Giannis out of a game and out of his pre-game warm-up,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Lori Nickel told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “To me, it looked like he was in pain even (while sitting) on the bench.”

Achilles tendonitis is painful, but it takes a lot to keep Giannis off the court. The Bucks are generally cautious with their players’ health, according to Nickel.

“You don’t want a *torn* Achilles,” Nickel said. But keeping him out of the lineup may prove difficult, considering his competitive fire.

“The doctors may have to sit on Giannis (in order to keep him off the court). Or tie his hands behind his back. Or talk to his brother (Thanasis) or give him popcorn and candy,” Nickel joked.

Time will tell how long Giannis is out, if at all.

“It’s a red flag,” she explained. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Giannis sits for a few games. (But) I wouldn’t be surprised if he played (Wednesday night).”

