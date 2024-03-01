MUKWONAGO – It would be an absolute nightmare for some homeowners. A small, unexpected mammal flying around the living room.

That’s right, a bat!

“We were sitting in the living room when we hear a noise,” Jackie Johnson told Wis. Morning News. “All of a sudden a giant bat comes out of nowhere and starts flying around our first floor.”

Johnson works in the marketing department for Good Karma Brands, the parent company of WTMJ Radio.

“My partner and I open up the front door (hoping the bat will fly out),” she said. “(But) it’s freezing outside, it has no interest in going outside.”

After about five minutes, the bat finally landed on a picture hanging on the wall, according to Johnson.

