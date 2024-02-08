DETROIT – Every Thursday morning, Wis. Morning News celebrates an “Everyday Hero:” an average John or Jane Doe that had no idea when they woke up one morning they’d be saving a life!
Today, we head to Detroit, where David Gallagher, 66, collapsed while participating in a 5K Run/Walk. Fellow runner, Katelyn Lloyd, immediately went to his aid, according to WXYZ-TV.
Gallagher would be taken to the hospital where he underwent open heart surgery. He is alive and well!
