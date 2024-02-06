Life in the NBA moves rather quickly.

We are officially past the half-way point in the NBA season, and within the next few days, the trade deadline will also come and go.

The Bucks are currently sitting at the number two seed within the Eastern Conference, and on the surface, from afar, things look rather nice.

That is until you peel the layers back and realize the issues facing this Milwaukee team that entered this season with expectations of a championship or bust.

Now, for the most part, General Manager, Jon Horst has achieved, and even surpassed the duties of his job. Acquiring guys like Bobby Portis, Jrue Holiday, and most recently, a blockbuster deal that landed Damian Lillard have all been great additions from the current boss in the Brew City.

But, now, as great as a job as he has done, he has one more box to check off before this team heads to the all-star break, and begins it’s second half push to greatness.

At some point, Horst, and ownership need to make the hard decision or decisions, and pull off some type of trade that will help solidify their perimeter defense, which is one of the worst in the Association, and at the same time, needs to find some type of consistent scoring for a bench that also ranks in the bottom half of the league.

Overall, Horst as has been one of the league’s best executives, but allowing the bench to drag down the potential of one of the best off-season moves will be considered such a wasted opportunity if this team doesn’t get it done in June.

I’m not going to drop names on who the Bucks should or should not trade, I think by now, most fans can figure it out by now, either way, there’s going to be some hurt feelings in the aftermath of the deadline.

The nostalgia of the 2021 team must be let go, and Horst needs to do what needs to be done in order to maximize the potential of one of the leagues smallest market.

Milwaukee must make a move at the trade deadline, that debate, is clearly over.