The Green Bay Packers off-season got rather interesting last week with the hiring of former Boston College head coach, Jeff Hadley as their defensive coordinator, and as fun as it would be to break it all down, time will ultimately be the deciding factor in that discussion.

What doesn’t need to be determined next season, is the debate on the future of the Packers.

After going 9-8 this season and coming up within a handful of plays from playing in the NFC Championship, most would assume the Green Bay Super Bowl window is right now.

I, on the other hand, would disagree. I don’t even think it’s open, to be honest, and that’s some really encouraging, and incredible news,especially if you sport the cheesehead on Sunday afternoons.

Look, let’s call it what it is. This team wasn’t even suppose to be THIS good yet.

They completely annihilated the number two seed, and outplayed the number one seed for 95% of the game.

Jordan Love proved he belongs. The rookies played incredibly well, and the crazy part is, none of them were really fully healthy all season long.

This team has seven, (SEVEN!) picks in the first four rounds. Certainly, more talent will be added for 2024, to pair with the already uber talented 2022, and 2023 classes.

In 2025, the Aaron Rodgers money finally comes off the books, and will help bring in some free agents going forward.

It was a fun season, no doubt, but this team, to me, hasn’t even started to scratch the surface.

Their window isn’t even open yet to win a championship, and since that is the case, 31 other teams should be very worried about Green Bay for today, tomorrow, and years to come.