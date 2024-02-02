After winning 92 games, and clinching the N.L Central just months ago, the on-going off-season for our Milwaukee Brewers is one that will probably be more memorable than anything.

On Thursday night, the Brewers sent away their homegrown superstar in exchange for a couple of prospects and a high draft pick.

On the surface, the trade last night, most likely didn’t come as a complete shock to me or probably you, but the return on what the Brewers got certainly did, and that, today, is what is up for debate.

Take it for what it’s worth, I’m not sure the Brewers had a ton of leverage here, and the more I look at the return, the more I am okay with it.

However, what’s not up for debate is the trade itself.

This was a move that needed to happen for Milwaukee, and a move that you could make the case, should have happened a year ago or at least during last year’s trade deadline at the very least.

If you’re a realistic fan, which, I do acknowledge is quite hard to find these days to be honest, the writing for Burnes to be dealt has been on the wall sine last off-season when he and the Brewers went head-to-head in arbitration, arguing over what he should or what he shouldn’t be paid.

Once he reported to camp last spring, his own words, speaking with a low tone, spoke loudly on what he thought his future was in Milwaukee.

Simply put, the Brewers were never going to be able to pay him. Never. It wasn’t ever going to happen.

Will these prospects work out? I have no clue. I hope, like you, but we don’t know. Just like we didn’t know how Burnes would turn out once he was a prospect.

What we do know, is this; Unfortunately, is how the Milwaukee Brewers have, and always will operate.

It’s not the way I think can be sustained for a winning formula year in, and year out, but it’s one, thanks to baseball, that you and I, will just have to live with.