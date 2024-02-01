With no groundhog on the grounds, the Milwaukee County Zoo will use a penguin to ‘prognosticate’ on Groundhog Day.

Gordy the Groundhog passed away this past year, the zoo said.

“These penguins are a logical placeholder for Gordy,” said Alex Waier, the zoo’s aviary curator. “Penguins have a broad range of temperature parameters they can be outside in. It makes them an easy choice.”

The February temps limited the number of animals the zoo could choose from, Waier said.

“We entertained the possibility of using other animals, but we’re somewhat limited because of the cool weather. Plus, penguins have a cute factor like groundhogs.”

What about the Badger? This is Wisconsin, a badger would’ve made the perfect substitute, right?

Unfortunately, the Wisconsin Icon is hibernating at the moment.

“He’s still sleeping, we haven’t seen him in awhile,” said Tim Wild, the zoo’s large mammal curator.

On Friday, the pressure is on the penguin to make the correct prediction.

“It would be ideal (if the penguins forecast correctly),” Waier laughed. “Maybe more people will consider penguins (on Groundhog Day) in the future!”