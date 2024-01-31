Super bowl 58 is all set for the National football league, which also means, so is the off-season in Green Bay, and in other words, it’s back to over analyzing things that probably don’t matter much, but guess what, they do to me.

Last week I talked about head coach Matt LaFleur being disrespected by the league for NOT being included in the top 5 finalist for coach of the year. Look, a few days have passed, and yes, I am still heated about that.

But then what the league did on Tuesday, irked me even more.

Like usual, a few of the quarterbacks that were selected among their peers and fans to the 2024 Pro Bowl games dropped out, and like they always do, the league supplements them with reserves.

Jordan Love was NOT on of the two NFC quarterbacks selected to participate in the games after LA’s Matthew Stafford and Dallas’ Dak Prescott decided to drop out.

Instead, it was Seattle’s Geno Smith, and Tampa’s Baker Mayfield.

I’m sorry, who exactly? You mean to tell me two quarterbacks who Jordan Love of our Green and Yellow had thrown for more yards, more touchdowns, a higher passer rating, and did ALL of that with the NFL’s youngest roster was not selected, but those two were? Huh.

I do not understand, and yes, I’m assuming most won’t care about the games, a few eye rolls will likely proceed, but, honestly, what is it going to take for any member of the Packers at 1265 Lombardi Avenue to garner some respect after a season MOST if not all, thought was impossible?!

Enough is enough.

Love is better than both of those names, and in fact, I’ll do you one better, Love should be the starter in the NFC.

He’s been the best QB this season in that conference, hands down!