Sometimes, in life, the hardest decisions we have to make our the right ones, and for the Bucks, they proved that to be true on Tuesday with the firing of head coach Adrian Griffin.

Over the summer, the Bucks made the decision to go with a rookie head coach to replace Mike Budenholzer, and man, did that ever backfire on them.

It only took 43 games for general manager, Jon Horst to realize the countless defensive mishaps, a clunky offense, and odd rotations were just not in the future for his team, and honestly, good for him, and good for us fans.

By all accounts, in my opinion, this was the RIGHT decision. I don’t necessarily enjoy calling for folks to be let go from their professions, but when you are talking about sports, there is only so much room for error, and in this case, that small creaking sound you hear is the Bucks championship window beginning to close.

This team doesn’t have time to experiment, they don’t have time to see who is going to be a good head coach or not, and figure things out as they go.

They have to win, and they have to win NOW.

If you watched any of the Bucks games, you could likely sense that it was a team trying to fit a square peg in a round hole all season. It simply just didn’t work, and credit to the organization for seeing that, swallowing their pride, and fixing it before it became too late.

It likely wasn’t an easy choice for Horst, and ownership to make, especially given Giannis helped hand-pick Griffin, but all that doesn’t matter when things aren’t going to plan in a win-now type of season.

Kudos to the Bucks for not caring what people were going to write, or say, and doing what was needed in order to bring championship number three to Milwaukee.