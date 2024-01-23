**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY FOR RACINE, KENOSHA, WALWORTH, MILWAUKEE, WAUKESHA, AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES. THE ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM TUESDAY FOR DODGE, WASHINGTON, AND OZAUKEE COUNTIES. A MIX OF WINTRY WEATHER, INCLUDING SLEET, FREEZING RAIN, AND WET SNOW WILL CREATE MESSY CONDITIONS AND SLICK TRAVEL, ESPECIALLY FOR THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE.**

A band of precipitation is moving in from the south, which will produce a wintry mix across the entire area through Tuesday morning and into the afternoon, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Tyler Moore.

“Slippery stretches on the roadways are already occurring, mainly on untreated surfaces,” Moore said. “Now with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow on the way road conditions will likely stay or become slippery. Even if air temperatures are slightly above freezing there could still be slippery spots with ground temperatures below freezing.”

A glaze of ice and up to two inches of wet snow/sleet will be possible, said Moore.

WTMJ 5-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Wintry Mix, Foggy, Trace to 2″ of Snow, Glaze of ice

High: 37

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy, Mild

Low: 34

Wind: N 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Light Rain, Foggy AM

High: 39

THURSDAY: Scattered Rain

High: 39

FRIDAY: Cloudy

High: 40

SATURDAY: Cloudy

High: 39

