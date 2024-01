What are the expectations for certain Brewers in 2024? What do those stats mean? How can they be interpreted once the season starts? Dom Cotroneo reveals and dissects some key metrics for the 2024 Brewers on the latest edition of Brewers Weekly! Click the links below for further projections and a crash course on ZiPS!

2024 ZiPS Projections: Milwaukee Brewers 2024 ZiPs Projections