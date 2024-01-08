The Green Bay Packers are playing with ‘house money’ as the team prepares to face the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL Wild Card Round, according to ESPN Wisconsin’s Mark Tauscher.

“This season has been such a raging success because of the way GM Brian Gutekunst drafted, how the players played, and how Matt LaFleur fought the October swoon to get the team playing as good as they are,” Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch, told Wis. Morning News on Monday.

“We should enjoy this.”

Up next, Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys (Sunday at 3:30pm). McCarthy was head coach of the Packers from 2006 to 2018, winning a Super Bowl in 2011. He refused to get caught up in the media narrative of “facing his former team.”

“The drama, I’m sure you guys will love,” McCarthy told reporters after the Cowboys clinched the NFC East. “I will not participate in it. It’s playoff time. It doesn’t matter who we play, to be honest with you.”

But the Packers/Cowboys match-up is a major story-line, Tauscher said.

“All of the pressure is on McCarthy and the Cowboys,” he said. “Mike has done a great job, but the Cowboys know they have to win playoff games. If they get beat by the Packers, there’s a good chance it’ll cost McCarthy his job.”

Grab the popcorn, the playoffs are here!

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: