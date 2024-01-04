SAN ANTONIO – The Milwaukee Bucks snapped their two-game skid with a 125-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama went head-to-head for the first time. Giannis finished with 44 points. Wembanyama closed with 27 points. The Bucks led for most of the contest before conceding the lead in the infant stages of the fourth quarter. However, Giannis and Damian Lillard scored 22 straight points to lead the Bucks to the finish line after Tre Jones missed a potential game-tying three with 1.8 seconds left.

Up next, the Bucks travel to Houston to take on the Rockets on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.