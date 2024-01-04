CHICAGO – You can count out Mark Tauscher when it comes to Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ criticism of Green Bay.

“That’s the worst trash talk ever,” Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch, told Wisconsin’s Morning News on Thursday. “That’s the best you got?”

Fields, on Wednesday, was asked about the upcoming match-up with the Packers at Lambeau Field.

“I know their fans are going to be loud because there’s not much to do in Green Bay but watch football,” Fields told reporters.

Tauscher was unimpressed.

“The Bears are just searching for answers,” he said. “Whenever (a player) is taking shots at a city or a fan-base, it means they’re at the bottom of the barrel. That’s what it means to me.”

When asked if he thought the Packers would use the comments as bulletin board material, Tauscher said “I think the motivation (for the Packers) is to make the playoffs, while the Bears will still be doing what the Bears do.”

Tauscher also reacted to Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander’s comments about his 1-game suspension. Click to player to hear it!

