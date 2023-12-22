MILWAUKEE — Of course, it’s the busiest time of year for airports across the country as families and friends travel to be with loved ones for the holiday season. For one Milwaukee-area airline pilot, that’s entirely fine.

“There is no bad day to fly for me, and that is how the vast majority of us feel,” Captain Scott told Wisconsin’s Morning News. “The busier it is, the more excited we get.”

Captain Scott used to fly for Midwest Airlines in Milwaukee and is now a pilot on another major carrier. He told Vince Vitrano and Erik Bilstad that while there’s been wet weather locally and on the coasts that could slow things down, avoiding major snowfall has helped with holiday travel.

“Obviously snow affects the operation much more significantly than rain does,” Captain Scott said. He also credits a sense of urgency in staffing Air Traffic Control.

“The government has stepped up. They have more air traffic controllers on reserve, more air traffic controllers in the towers,” he explained. “They’re ready for the additional airframes that are in the air right now.”

Have a chat with most pilots and they’ll likely tell you they love to fly. For commercial airline pilots like Captain Scott, it’s about even more than that — especially around the holidays.

“As an airline employee, and specifically, a pilot or even flight attendant, flight crew — that is what we live for,” he shared. “When we see passengers reuniting with their families, that’s why we do this job.”

