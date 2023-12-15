MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee fathers getting all the babywear, toys, and more needed in the first-ever “Diapers for Dads” giveaway. Today, WellPoint Care Network gave out over 18,000 diapers and more resources to fathers in need.

Community Engagement Coordinator Andrew Bonner said their original goal was to get 10,000 diapers to give out, but they exceeded that number and set out to give 100 diapers to every dad who came.

Bonner, who’s also a dad, told WTMJ he talked to other dads in the community, and he found out diapers were a big need.

“My overall purpose was to eliminate barriers for our fathers,” he said. “If we can provide them with diapers during this holiday season, they can better focus on other things.”

In addition to providing the diapers, Bonner thought it’d be a great idea to provide all the different types of resources fathers would need when they came.

They received donations from multiple organizations of toys to give out and gave away free food as well. Resources such as child support liaisons, the Department of Children and Families, state housing workers, and more came to provide their services.

“We want to get them better-paying jobs. We want to get them to get mental health services that they may or may not need,” Bonner said. “We definitely want them to be involved with their children, and if we can eliminate the child support barrier, then they’ll be more inclined to be present in their children’s and even their families’ lives.”

Bonner said their goal was to leave an impact and be that hub for fathers to receive that special attention and help.

Kent Robinson, Jr., a dad, said it’s great to receive that help.

“Finally,” Robinson said then laughed. “Finally, we get something.”

WellPoint is planning to hopefully make this an annual event.