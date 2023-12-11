As he prepares to run for re-election, Ald. Bob Bauman is asking constituents to vote on his record, rather than on the controversial comments posted on Facebook by his wife.

“They’re not my words, not my sentiments,” Bauman told Wis. Morning News on Monday. “It is a very unfortunate situation. I hope folks can look past this, because it’s not who I am.”

The comments were critical of the Black community in Bauman’s 4th aldermanic district. They were posted on the Facebook page for Rayhainio Boynes, who is challenging Bauman in the next election.

When asked if the alderman has spoken with Boynes, he responded “I have not connected with (Boynes), as of yet. The comments were not directed at him. They were a general comment on society at large. I have no problem sitting down with (Boynes), that would be fine.”

Bauman claimed no one had reached out to him about the posts.

“I have not heard from constituents.”