Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is different.

In the past month, the quarterback is enjoying a great stretch of football, throwing for 1,374 yards, 11 TDs and 2 INTs, setting up the team for a run at the post-season.

“I’m really interested in his development (as a leader),” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Lori Nickel told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “He just doesn’t seem to be affected (by the noise around him).”

Nickel has written about personality traits in the NFL.

“Love is so different than Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers,” she said. “I can’t wait to see how this all unfolds and we get to know him better.”

