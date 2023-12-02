MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police will begin making contact with individuals they see littering and enforce a $500 fine for littering violations.

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland applauded the move, saying he is “extremely grateful to Chief of Police Jeffrey Norman and MPD command staff” in a press release.

Stopping litter in Milwaukee has been a significant piece of Alderman Westmoreland’s agenda and says he hopes this new policy will aid that cause.

“I believe that getting hit in the wallet will help change behaviors, making all areas of the city less impacted by littering; especially come spring time and hopefully for months and years to come,” said Alderman Westmoreland.

