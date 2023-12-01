The Green Bay Packers take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field on Sunday night.

The Packers are back in the playoff hunt following the team’s big win over the first-place Lions on Thanksgiving Day. A win over the Chiefs would be amazing, but it’s not necessary, according to ESPN Milwaukee’s Mark Tauscher.

“Kansas City is the cream of the crop,” Tauscher told Wis. Morning News on Friday. “Even (a loss or two) against good football teams, I don’t mind. But if the Packers find a way to win, then OH BABY!”

Tauscher reminded Vince and Erik that the Chiefs’ defense is the strength of its team.

“None of us will be disappointed if the Packers play them close. We all expect K.C. to win, but we’re kind of hoping we can be surprised.”

