MILWAUKEE- One of city’s favorite stage productions returned to the Pabst Theater this week.

The Milwaukee Rep’s A Christmas Carol runs through December 24th.

“We’ll be in a groove by Friday’s (Opening) night,” actor Reese Madigan told Wis. Morning News on Thursday.

Madison has played the character of Bob Cratchit since 2016.

“You have a blueprint of what you have to do (with the character),” Madison explained. “But as an actor, your job is to try and make it appear for the first time. It takes work, technique, and training.”

“It’s a privilege.”

Is it officially time to start playing Christmas music? With performances for “A Christmas Carol” only five days away, we think it is! Listen and enjoy the enchanting carols performed by the cast of our 2022 production.



🎟️: https://t.co/4WTq3je1Zn pic.twitter.com/UymgmxBw3Y — Milwaukee Rep (@MilwRep) November 24, 2023

