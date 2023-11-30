Wisconsin is a downhiller’s delight! We boast the third-most ski and snowboard resorts in the country. As the hills prepare to open for the season, start planning those fresh powder getaways. Here’s to making memories on the slopes.

Find the freshest powder using Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report

Wisconsin in winter is a snow-covered landscape that invites us to slide, ride and ski our way to good times and warm memories.

While winter hasn’t officially started, many of our ski and snowboard hills are making snow and gearing up for the season. You can find the freshest powder throughout the season, including man-made, using Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report.

The report is a comprehensive resource to make planning your winter getaway as seamless as possible.It’s an interactive map showing the status of snow at downhill ski and snowboard hills, cross-country skiing areas, snowmobile trails and more winter recreation destinations.You’ll learn detailed information like how many runs are open, whether night skiing is offered, if lessons are available and so much more.

Use the Snow Report to round out your winter getaway, too.Click on a destination to find ideas for nearby places to eat, hotels to stay and activities to do.

Pick up a new winter hobby by learning to ski or snowboard

It’s never too late to pick up a new hobby and enjoy the thrill of coasting down the hill.Wisconsin Learn to Ski and Snowboard Week is an annual initiative to encourage folks to do just that!The limited-time offer is a fantastic deal for those new to the sport. Guests will receive a lift ticket, ski or snowboard rental, and a beginner lesson at 14 participating resorts.It’s happening December 17 to 21 this year. You’ll want to reserve a spot now, though, as availability is limited!

Catch a whole lot of fun at Cascade Mountain (Columbia County)

Anticipated to open in early to mid-December, Cascade Mountain is one of Wisconsin’s most electric downhill destinations.

The ski and snowboard hill outside of Portage boasts 48 runs. They vary in difficulty, providing trails for novices to advanced skiers and snowboarders.You’ll also have no trouble getting to the top of the hill with 11 ski lifts.Cascade Mountain is conveniently located off Interstate 90-94, so getting there is a breeze.

After a day of fun on the hill, head over to Neil’s Wine House in Portage for fine food and drinks. You’ll feel welcome in the cozy atmosphere of this 120-year-old-house-turned-restaurant.The menu has an extensive list of curated wines, while the food is a mix of higher end fare like pastas, pan-seared salmon and New York strip steaks.

Bring the whole crew for a “hill lot of fun” in Florence County

If you have a lot of friends and family who like to ski (like a whole lot), head to Florence County this winter for a deal you can’t beat.At Keyes Peak Ski Hill, a group of up to 75 people can ski and snowboard for a flat hourly rate.

The group pass gets your party lift tickets and ski rentals for $100 per hour, making it an incredible deal.Regardless of travel party size, Keyes Peak Ski Hill is a great destination for winter recreation, offering up panoramic views from the highest point in Florence County.

Check out the Nicolet Lodge for a place to stay.The 11-unit hotel is just miles away from the ski hill, and most of the rooms come with a kitchenette stocked with pots, pans and silverware to make meals for your whole crew.

Start your winter getaway at TravelWisconsin.com