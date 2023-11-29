An annual tradition returns to Milwaukee on New Years Eve.

The Original Harlem Globetrotters will be in town for two shows at Fiserv Forum. Being part of the Globetrotters has been special for Philadelphia native Speedy Artis.

“It’s a family,” Artis told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “We spend a lot of time with each other.”

Not everyone can make the team. It takes a lot of work, according to Artis.

“I was just a basketball player (before making the Globetrotters),” he explained. “I was a Div. 3, short, small guard, trying out with guys who played D1 college basketball. Eight years later, here I am.”

“But you have to remain a great basketball player (after making the team). You also need to learn how to entertain, speak on TV, and do tricks with the basketball.”

Artis encouraged fans, old and new, to come out and see the show this New Year’s Eve.

“Every night something new happens.”