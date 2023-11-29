It’s not your imagination. Everybody seems to have some type of sickness.

“It is a buffet of illnesses right now,” joked Dr. Tim Richer, of Tosa Pediatrics, told Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “It’s a bit of everything. Kids of all ages are stumbling into the doctor’s office.”

The symptoms run the gamut, according to Richer.

“A number of viruses, including COVID, are out there,” he explained. “Unfortunately flu is probably coming up too.”

Many people suffering from illnesses will resort to cold medicine to fight off the viruses. Unfortunately, the meds will not accomplish much.

“There is really nothing that shortens the course of the infection,” Richer said. “Your body has to deal with it.”

Richer joked he would prefer to get all the viruses at once.

“Let this rip,” he laughed. “Give me four viruses at once and let’s get on with it.”

