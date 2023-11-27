MILWAUKEE – With the Republican National Convention coming to Milwaukee next year, all the guests will need somewhere to stay. Marcus Hotels and Resorts are preparing for the steep influx of visitors.

Two of the most iconic hotels in Milwaukee, the Saint Kate and Pfister Hotel, are owned by Marcus Hotels and Resorts. CEO Greg Marcus tells Wisconsin’s Afternoon News they’re looking for a “modern hotel with a classic touch.”

“The Pfister is undergoing a renovation project that started in the spring,” said Marcus. “We started on the seventh floor where our ballrooms are. Now… the guest rooms are about to go under construction in the original section. We’re redoing to tower, corridors and guest rooms. And we were just looking at new designs for the lobby. We’re not changing the lobby, but its time for new carpet.”

Marcus went on to say these changes aren’t coming because of the RNC, but its not bad timing either.

“We understand what a sold out crowd is and how to handle them,” explained Marcus. “But this is a chance for Milwaukee to be on display. (Its a chance) for Milwaukee to say ‘we can take your big convention business, do it in style and take care of your guests in a way very few people can’. With our ‘Midwest nice’.”

The RNC will take Place July 15th-18th, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. For updates, head to ‘Decision Wisconsin: Countdown to the RNC.’