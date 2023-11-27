The Greendale High School Marching Band is back home (and back in class) after a successful trip to New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“The marching band did a great job,” said WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano, who’s daughter, Olivia, is part of the band’s dance line.

Greendale was well represented along the parade route, according to Olivia.

“Around every corner there were Greendale people (cheering for us),” Olivia told her dad. “Little kids would yell and wave. Once people realized we were from Wisconsin they would chant ‘cheese.'”

All in all it was a successful trip, but Vitrano admitted he’s happy to be home.

“New York is an amazing city. But it’s not for me long-term,” he joked on Wis. Morning News. “The town can wear you out.”

Phone blowing up with messages from home about how great @GreendaleBands looked on @nbc today. What an honor to be in @Macys #ThanksgivingDayParade #MacysParade2023

Met so many other band families from across the country. Shout out to you all! Very strong #marchingband lineup. pic.twitter.com/kf1MUZ44XM — Vince Vitrano (@vincevitrano) November 23, 2023

