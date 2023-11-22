MILWAUKEE – It’s not everyday you get to travel across the world to compete with Team USA in Thailand.

Marquette University High School student Gianni Quintero, 15, will leave on Saturday for the World Abilitysport Games. The games take place Dec. 1-9 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

When Quintero was six years old, he was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, which is an inflammation of part of the spinal cord. The neurological disorder left his left leg paralyzed.

The high school sophomore’s ultimate goal is the Paralympics.

Click to donate to his GoFundMe page.