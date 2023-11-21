An Amber Alert has been activated for two missing children with ties to Wisconsin.

Alexander and Stefan Xiong are believed to be with their father, Yiemen. Yiemen left Plover on Monday morning around 8:30 am, according to authorities.

Yiemen’s vehicle, a gold Toyota Sienna minivan, was last seen in Clinton, Iowa. Investigators say he has ties to both Marathon and Colombia counties.

Alexander is 7 years old, 3’5″, black hair and brown eyes. Stefan is 9 years old, 3’10” with black hair and brown eyes.

Yiemen Xiong is described as an Asian man, 5’3″, with black hair, a short beard and brown eyes.

Yiemen’s minivan has a Wisconsin license plate with number 740-XTN.

The public is asked to call the Plover police department at 715-346-1400 with any information.