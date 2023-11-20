GREEN BAY – Sunday was fun.

The Green Bay Packers came back to beat the LA Chargers in an entertaining 23-20 victory at Lambeau Field.

“We’ve known this was going to be a tough year, but now we’re starting to see the Packers turn it around,” Tauscher told Wis. Morning News on Monday. “Until you win, it’s tough. (As a player), you feel like you’re going to lose every game. When you finally get over the hump, guys start believing.”

“This team is growing and figuring it out.”

At 4-6, the Packers remain in the hunt for a run at the post-season.

Maybe just happy with a win today, but if this offense maintains or gets better; could the #Packers go 5-2 with this remaining schedule?



I say yes! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/Pw1ZVOlLZc — Brandon Sneide (@Brandon_Sneide) November 19, 2023

Tauscher won’t say the Packers are going to the playoffs, but he certainly feels better about where the team is at with its development.

“Playoffs are not off the table,” Tauscher said. “There are a lot of winnable games left on the schedule.