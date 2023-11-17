WAUWATOSA, WI – Metcalfe’s Market was filled with officers from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday as they collected Thanksgiving items for families in need that will be distributed Saturday.

“We are here to pick up 90 turkeys for tomorrow’s event,” said Deputy Kristine Rodriguez. “This is a full meal, it comes with a pan and instructions on how to cook the turkey. We include the canned food items. We include mashed potatoes, stuffing and all the good stuff.”

This is the sixth year the Sheriff’s Office has collected Thanksgiving food items for citizens in need. All the groceries were donated by Metcalf’s Market and will be distributed on Saturday by a combination of volunteer students and Sheriff’s Deputies at the Washington Park Pool. Sheriff Denita Ball was present to collect the turkeys and passionately explained why she felt her office needed to facilitate the program.

“We’re part of the community and we care about this community,” explained Sheriff Ball. “This is an event where we can help those who cannot help themselves.”

The 90 turkeys collected on Friday are going to preselected families through a network of Milwaukee non-profits who partner with the Sheriff’s Office. But Deputy Rodriguez says there is still an opportunity for any family who needs a little help this season.

“At King Park, on Monday, we will be giving away one thousand turkeys and that one is open to the public. If there are families…. that did not get to sign up for Saturday’s event, we’ll see you on Monday at King Park.”

