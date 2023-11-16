MILWAUKEE – The MKE 2024 Host Committee launches their “Vendor Directory,” a comprehensive tool for Republican National Convention attendees and guests to find services when they visit Milwaukee next summer.

In a release, Chief Operating Officer Alison Prange says that “[a]s the Host Committee, our goal is to bridge the gaps between the local business community and the guests that plan to visit the city. The Vendor Directory is yet another tool aimed at aiding Milwaukee businesses who want to do work around the convention.

The directory provides a “one-stop shop” for those using Milwaukee businesses and services for early planning and while on-site next July. Here’s the link to the directory: https://mke2024host.org/vendor-directory/