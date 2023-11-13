MILWAUKEE – Baseball Insider, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that Milwaukee Brewers Bench Coach, Pat Murphy will be hired to take over for Craig Counsell as the Manager of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brewers expected to name Pat Murphy their new manager, sources tell @TheAthletic. Murphy, Craig Counsell’s former coach at Notre Dame and his bench coach in Milwaukee from 2015 to ‘23, would become his rival in the NL Central. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 14, 2023

Murphy – Counsell’s College Coach at Notre Dame – joined Counsell’s staff in Milwaukee before the 2016 season. Before joining the Brewers, the 64-year-old Murphy served as a Manager in the San Diego Padres minor league system.

Murphy is poised to inherit a team coming off a 92-70 regular season, NL Central Division title, and a wild card round series loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.