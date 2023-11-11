WAUKESHA, WI – Waukesha County celebrated National Adoption Day on Friday, November 10th, with a brief presentation on the adoption process, then an adoption hearing at the Waukesha County Courthouse.

Hillary Mintz is a Public Information Officer for Waukesha County. She says the adoption hearing was for a four-year-old girl to be adopted by her maternal grandmother.

“I believe we (Waukesha County) have helped facilitate a little over 20 adoptions,” explained Mintz. “In the last decade, Waukesha County has helped with nearly 700 child adoptions. But there is still work to be done. We have such a need for foster care. In Waukesha County there are still 1,300 (kids) that are still eagerly waiting to be adopted.”

Nationwide, there are 113,000 kids that are up for adoption. Hundreds of communities across the country finalize adoptions on National Adoption Day. Even with the national push, Mintz says foster care is in high demand locally. She says Waukesha County helps foster parents in a variety of ways

“The amount of resources the County offers is unbelievable,” said Mintz. “They will walk you through the process step by step.”

People interested in becoming a foster parent can get information from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

