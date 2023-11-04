MILWAUKEE – The Veterans Day Parade through downtown Milwaukee drew a crowd to celebrate those who served and sacrificed for the United States.

Among the sea of red, white and blue and cacophony of cheers stood Bill McGowan. McGowan enlisted in the Navy in 1963 and spent a majority of his service on the U.S.S. Orion. While he was fond of his time in the service, he says it was anything but a warm welcome when he came back home

“We (veterans) weren’t accepted because of the Vietnam War,” said McGowan. “It took a long time for the country to realize we were there doing a service for the country.”

Milwaukee Country Board Executive David Crowley discussed working against this type of treatment to veterans while simultaneously walking in the parade. Crowley said the County Board has worked hard to support Milwaukee’s veteran community.

“We make sure to push policies that is going to directly benefit all of our veterans,” explained Crowley. “Whether we are talking about employment. Whether we’re talking about tax credits or housing, all those types of things. We want to make sure we’re benefitting our veterans and their families because they have given us so much.”

In Milwaukee County, there are grants for healthcare and living expenses. Veterans and their unmarried widows can receive tax credits. Finally, tuition waivers are available for students in the UW system and Wisconsin Technical College System.

McGowen said veterans are much more welcome today than they used to be, and that he’s felt his service be appreciated in Milwaukee.

“The veteran experience is something that should be experienced by every American. Serving the country and doing a civic duty is one and the same. For me, it’s always been an honor to call myself a United States Navy veteran.

