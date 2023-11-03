MILWAUKEE – The new Kohl’s location on Wisconsin Avenue is poised to bring significant retail business to downtown Milwaukee.

Editor-in-chief of the Milwaukee Business Journal Mark Kass used the words “energy and activity” to describe what Kohl’s will bring.

“Think back four or six years ago on west of the Milwaukee River after 6:00 PM,” said Kass. “Not much activity and some crime issues too. There’s so much more going on now with the opening of the MSOE, with The Avenue, with The Expo Center expansion, and all the other employers coming down there. There’s a lot of activity.”

Downtown Milwaukee is primarily filled with business offices and a retailer like Kohl’s is more common in a suburb like Brookfield or Shorewood. Amy Eastlund is the store manager of the new Kohl’s and says the location is perfect.

“A lot of our customers can walk to the store,” explained Eastlund. “There is no competition within walking distance that sells clothes or Sephora products.”

Kohl’s is currently decked out with holiday decorations as they prepare for retail’s busiest time. And while Black Friday and the Christmas season might be a busy time, Eastlund says Kohl’s is looking towards the spring with the Republican National Convention as well.

“Its gonna bring in a lot of business with all the conventions, all the hotels are going to fill up too,” said Eastlund. “The RNC is definitely going to bring in a lot of business.”

The RNC will be in Milwaukee from July 15-18 with convention meetings at the Baird Center, directly across the street from Kohl’s. Kass says that’s a fantastic combination for Milwaukee.

“As we have all these people come to town for conventions and walk out the front door of the convention center and see activity, that’s good for the city’s image.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Milwaukee Common Council adopts 2024 budget