MILWAUKEE – Get ready to fall back.

Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 5th, as we move our clocks back one hour.

“When you introduce a mis-match between your biological time and your social time, this has severe adverse consequences for our health.” said Dr. Jennifer Evans, professor of Biological Science at Marquette University. “Heart attacks spike, traffic accidents spike.”

Experts suggest most of us will adjust after a few days. Exposing yourself to light early in the morning, and avoiding caffeine around the time-swap are a couple suggestions to mitigate the side effects.