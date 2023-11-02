MILWAUKEE – Legendary college basketball coach Bobby Knight passed away this week. Knight, 83, won three national titles with the Indiana Hoosiers. His polarizing coaching style garnered a lot of wins, but wasn’t always well received.

“Sometimes you (as an athlete) need to push yourself,” Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Milwaukee’s Wilde & Tausch, told Wisconsin’s Morning News on Thursday. “(When I played) I needed to get a ‘kick in the butt’ or get yelled at. That did not bother me. I thrived on that.”

But Knight’s style of coaching appears to be phasing out, according to Jen Lada, of ESPN Milwaukee’s Jen, Gabe, & Chewy.

“I understand why Knight will always be an iconic and polarizing figure in sports,” Lada told WTMJ. “(But) I don’t think there’s any excuse to mimic that style of coaching now.”

“I don’t think anybody really likes being coached that way. I think (athletes) like being successful. It probably got the best out of them.”