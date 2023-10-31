Snow spreads across southeast Wisconsin through the morning commute.
“Roads may briefly become slippery with the heavier bursts of snow,” said Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky. “Snow showers continue on and off through the day, then taper off this evening. Some rain may mix in along the lake.”
Accumulations will likely range from less than an inch right along the lake, to around 1″ in Milwaukee, to as much as 2″ inland, according to Niznansky.
The best chance for 2 inches will stretch across the near inland suburbs from Germantown, to Brookfield, and down to Waterford.
Snow map for today. Less than 1" near the lake… but potential for 2" inland. We may even see the highest totals just a few miles inland for communities like Tosa, Brookfield, Germantown, Franklin, etc. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/vgBooYspM7— Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) October 31, 2023
HERE’S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRIAN NIZNANSKY
TODAY: Snow Showers. Mixing Rain PM. Around 1″ Mke, 1-2″ Inland
High: 38
Wind: S to NW 15-25 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Windy and Chilly
Low: 30 Lake 25 Inland
Wind: N 15-25 mph
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool
High: 42
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Nice
High: 51
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 55
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Rain
High: 53