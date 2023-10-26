PTSD continues to be an “ongoing issue” for veterans.

In Germantown, police are investigating a deadly officer involved shooting involving an army combat veteran at Kennedy Middle School. It appeared the suspect may have suffered from PTSD.

Kevin Foy served two tours overseas before he was shot and killed by police on the roof of the school, his family told TMJ4 News. Meanwhile in Maine, military commanders were so concerned about Robert Card that they sent him to a hospital for inpatient psychiatric treatment earlier this year. Card is a member of the US Army Reserves and is believed to have killed at least 18 people in multiple mass shootings in Maine on Wednesday.

“It hurts to hear these stories,” WTMJ sports reporter Brandon Sneide, an army veteran. “It’s a real ongoing issue. I lost more friends to suicide than I lost while we were serving (in Iraq or Afghanistan).”

The government has done a tremendous job providing resources, according to Sneide, “but there is only so much the VA can do.”

“My friends felt they couldn’t be helped,” he told Wis. Morning News. “It’s a real mental illness. The core issue is: how do you solve it?”