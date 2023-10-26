The Milwaukee Bucks begin the 2023/2024 NBA season against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum on Thursday night. With the addition of Damian Lillard, the Bucks are expected to contend for an NBA Championship. Last year’s champs, the Denver Nuggets, are also favored to repeat.

“Both teams are phenomenal,” said ESPN Milwaukee’s Tony Smith, a former NBA player and Marquette University alum. “I’m assuming the Bucks are as good as the Nuggets. Let’s hope that’s the match-up.

Tony Smith was the expert guest for the Wisconsin’s Morning News 5Q: NBA on Thursday morning.