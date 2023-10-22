MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Common Council President José G. Pérez and Finance and Personnel Committee Chair Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic introduced amendments to Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s proposed budget for the city.

The highlights of the amendments include the reintroduction of Sunday operating hours for library branches, access to funds for landlords removing lead paint from rental properties, and ‘soft rooms’ at Milwaukee Police Stations for victims of domestic abuse.

‘Soft rooms’ would be a calming area designed to make police interviews on sensitive topics easier.

Infrastructure would also see a boost in funding with a focus on bike infrastructure and traffic-calming measures.

Discussion on the proposed budget amendments will be held at 9 A.M., Thursday, October 26th by the Finance and Personnel Committee.

