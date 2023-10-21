WAUWATOSA – In a partnership with Milwaukee law enforcement, Kia America is holding an event to upgrade safety features in their vehicles.

Owners of Kia vehicles are able to come to Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, and receive a free security software update. Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations for Kia America James Bell likened it to an oil change, and said the changes are meant to deter thieves.

“It (the software upgrade) extends the length of the alarm, the honking and lights and such,” explained Bell. “It also extends the time that the ignition switch will be disabled.”

The event comes after a Milwaukee group called the Kia Boys discovered that Kia vehicles are relatively easy to break into and steal. The Kia Boys started posting videos on social media to grow their reputation. It was exactly this reputation, Bell said, that made him focus on bringing the event to Milwaukee.

“When I checked the list of cities we are going to, I put Milwaukee on the top. We’re at 150,000 cars now that have been upgraded.”

The event runs from October 20th-22nd from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM each day. For Kia drivers that can’t make it to Mayfair Mall, Bell advises a steering wheel lock to increase security.

