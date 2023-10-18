MILWAUKEE – Luke Olson has been appointed to be Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s liaison to the LGBTQ+ community in Milwaukee.

In a statement, Mayor Johnson said Olson will bring issues in the Milwaukee LGBTQ+ community to the mayor’s office. This will build the relationship between the Mayor’s office and the community.

Olsen currently holds an administrative role in Milwaukee’s Department of City Developers where he coordinated legislation and other local organizations. Outside of work, Olsen holds leadership positions at PrideFest Milwaukee and serves on the Board of Directors to Milwaukee World Festival.

Mayor Johnson’s statement on Olsen becoming a liaison concluded with the following:

“I anticipate Luke will be an important voice in City Hall on issues like opportunity, discrimination, and safety for LGBTQ+ community members.”