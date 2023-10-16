MADISON – In a video address Governor Evers stated he will direct nearly $200 million in tax-payer money towards Child Care Counts, a COVID era initiative to keep childcare centers open and provide care to parents in need.

The funds would keep Child Care Counts afloat until June of 2025. But Evers says this is a temporary measure, and urged the State Legislature to make deeper investments.

“This is a stopgap measure, and will not make our childcare providers whole. This level of funding is still less than what our childcare providers had just a few years ago,” explained Evers.

Evers placed the blame for the lack of childcare funding on Assembly Republicans in the address. Earlier this year, Republicans voted to stop funding for Child Care Counts altogether. Evers has stated before that he believes inadequate childcare is a threat to the economy because if a parent cannot find care for their child, then they are unable to work. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R- Rochester) has said Wisconsinites should not be burdened to pay for a stranger’s child.

Evers says the economic fallout from Child Care Counts being discontinued would be disastrous.

“It’s estimated that without additional continued investments its estimated 2,000 childcare projects will close, resulting in 87,000 kids without care, a loss of 4,800 childcare jobs, and potentially the loss of about a half a billion dollars of economic impacts across the state.”

Evers concluded the video by urging the Assembly to pass his workforce plan which would increase funding for childcare. Multiple special sessions of the legislature have been called on the plan, but no action has been taken.

